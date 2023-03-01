Mumbai Metro: Line 9 to be Operational by 2024, Could Reduce Current Travel Time by Half

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is set to complete the first phase of the Metro Line 9 corridor by next year. The project is expected to connect Mumbai with Mira-Bhayandar, while also reducing congestion at Dahisar toll booth which a crucial entry point to the country’s financial capital. This new route is expected to cut the current travel time by a minimum of 50 percent to a maximum of 75 percent, depending on the road conditions.

According to MMRDA’s official website, Metro Line 9 is an extension of Line 7, running from Andheri to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and Dahisar to Mira Bhayander. The line is 13.581 km long with 10 stations. It will enable inter-connectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Western Railway, the ongoing Metro Line 2A running from Dahisar to Dadabhai Naoroji Nagar, and Metro Line 7 running from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East).

The project will be completed in two phases, with the first phase covering Dahisar (E) to Kashigaon and the second phase extending to Subhas Chandra Bose Stadium.

One of the highlights of the project is the 63.63 percent completed Meditiya Nagar station, which is one of the tallest on the Metro-9. The station will be three-tiered, with a flyover for vehicles on the first tier, a concourse on the second tier, and a platform on the third tier. The total height of the station will be 35 metres from the road level. With eight stations in total, 51 percent of station work has already been completed.

Apart from easing congestion and reducing travel time, Line 9 will also serve as a great example of the integration of various modes of transportation. “The Metro Line-9 will be the finest example of an integrated transport system in the MMR. After the completion of the metro projects, the travel pattern will be much more robust, connected and sustainable," said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

As Mumbai’s population and commute time continues to grow, the need for efficient and reliable transportation options has become increasingly important. The Metro Line-9 is a significant step towards achieving this goal. Let’s hope it will bring much-needed relief to the city’s commuters.

