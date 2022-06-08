Mumbai Metro One Completes 8 Years in Service

Having kicked off on June 8, 2014, the Mumbai Metro One has completed eight years of its operations. Promoted by the Reliance Infrastructure, Mumbai Metro One was the first metro rail project of the country to be built under the PPP (public-private partnership) model.

Mumbai Metro tweeted a video about the same and wrote: “On this day, in 2014, our dream came true. The ride was a first of its kind, and the feeling was brand new. Eight years and counting, this is not the end of the story. Mumbaikars, it’s you who have helped us achieve this glory. Thank you for making it a nice day for us."

The Mumbai Metro One has been serving Mumbaikars since its launch and has now become a lifeline for them. Over the years, the 16 trains of Mumbai Metro One has covered nearly 1 crore kms of distance with each train achieving 6.25 lakh kms. Providing timely service to around 708 million Mumbaikars, the Metro One operated 8.8 lakh trips in these eight years.

Mumbai Metro Key Achievements

While catering to the commuters, Mumbai Metro One has also marked some significant achievements.

The Mumbai Metro One was Mumbai’s first metro line that connects Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar in Mumbai. It was built at a cost of Rs 45 billion and significantly cut short the travel time for daily commuters in Mumbai. In 2017, it became India’s first metro to launch the mobile QR ticketing system to provide a seamless travel experience. Later that year, it installed rooftop solar panels on all its 12 metro stations and metro depot, becoming the first one to do so, according to a report in The Free Press Journal. With its unique approach, Mumbai Metro One introduced a loyalty program in 2018 through which commuters could earn points by travelling in the metro. The points could be then redeemed to avail offers by brands who had partnered with MMOPL. In a bid to eliminate the use of plastic, the Metro One launched paper QR tickets to replace the conventional plastic ones. These paper tickets were the first ones to be introduced in Mumbai’s public transport and were two times faster than the plastic tickets. Recently in April 2022, the Metro One launched another initiative to provide a hassle-free experience to commuters and enabled booking of metro tickets through WhatsApp. It was the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to provide e-tickets through the messaging app.

