Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to Get Korean Intelligent Transportation Tech for Safe Travel

The government has announced that the Republic of Korea will be sharing its technology with India to monitor and manage the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. The 701-km Expressway is going to be the longest in India and the first time where India is going to implement the Intelligent Transportation System for the safety of motorists and to prevent accidents.

The journey from Mumbai to Nagpur is all set to become smooth with the construction of 701-long Samruddhi Expressway, touted as the ‘fastest’ expressway in India. The high-speed corridor that is being constructed at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore is designed for a top speed of 150 km. However, to experience the thrill of this ‘fastest’ Indian expressway, car owners will have to spend over Rs 1,212 on a one-way trip.

A Hindustan Times report citing Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation’s joint managing director Chandrakant Pulkundwar said that the toll for lightweight vehicles (LWV) or cars on this Samruddhi Expressway will be Rs 1,212. It said that toll will be charged on km basis. Citing example, HT said that for a trip between Mumbai or Nashik and Aurangabad, cars will be charged Rs 1.73 per km.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway is likely to have 26 toll booths, the tender for which was floated by MSRDC recently. According to HT, for light commercial vehicle, light goods vehicle or mini bus, the one-way toll between Mumbai and Nagpur will be Rs 2.79 per km, which will come upto Rs 1,955. And for bus or truck (two axle), Rs 5.85 per km will be charged, that will come upto appoximately Rs 4,100.

Once fully functional, the travel time between Nagpur and Mumbai will be reduced to 6-7 hours from 15 hours. The government is also reportedly planning to set up a 250 Mw solar plant along the corridor and will also plant trees in addition to the existing greenery.

