Annoyed by Car Horns? Mumbai Police asks Automakers to Lower the Sound Levels

Mumbai Police has taken up an issue that perhaps bothers a lot of people on a daily basis but not much has been done about it. We are talking about the loudness of horns in vehicles which seems to grow by the day. Especially in high-traffic cities like Mumbai, where several vehicles rely on using their horn to make their way through traffic, the combined sound pollution can be quite high.

Now, Mumbai Police have requested automobile manufacturers to lower the sound limit of vehicle horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions on noise pollution. PTI quoted an official said who shed light on how loud vehicle horns are currently, stating that the volume is in the range of 92 to 112 decibels. The official adds that this violates the apex court’s guidelines.

“We recently held a meeting with various automobile manufacturers and asked them to reduce the sound of vehicles horns in order to check the noise pollution," he said.

Mumbai police are also said to be undertaking action against loud honking by vehicle drivers. Additionally, honking at night will be checked as well, as per the official. The Mumbai police had recently also met with various builders and developers and asked them to curb noise pollution arising out of construction work and enable citizens to have noise-free Sundays.

