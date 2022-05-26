Mumbai Records Car Density of 600 Cars Per Km, Bets on Luxury Buses as Solution

In India, the car density saw a jump of roughly 31 percent in five years (2015-2020). Mumbai surfaced as the city with the highest car density. According to recent data, Mumbai now has a total vehicle population of 43 lakh, after seeing a 112 percent increase since 2011-12. Car density is defined as the number of cars per kilometer of space.

The car density in Mumbai has risen to 600 cars per kilometre of road. The number of private cars stands at 12 lakhs whereas the number of taxis and cabs stand at 1.5 lakh. As far as total vehicle density is concerned, it stands at 2,150 per kilometre of road, which includes buses, trucks, and two-wheelers, reports The Times of India.

As per the data collected, private cars occupy almost 50 percent of the entire road space in Mumbai. While owning a car is a matter of pride and pleasure, the impact of this huge number of vehicles in a city is worrisome for the environment as well as for people. The exponential increase in vehicular density has resulted in horrendous traffic jams every now and then.

To tackle the issue, officials have been focusing on making buses more reliable and efficient. Speaking on the issue, BEST manager, Lokesh Chandra, said, “We found that providing non-AC buses did not encourage car users to switch to public transport. So, we have decided to go for 10,000 AC electric buses by 2026.”

The 10,000-large will include 3,000 premium luxury buses. These premium buses are expected to target car users in the near future.

Reducing the number of cars on the road will solve multiple problems, including the problem of parking spaces. Moreover, with the curbing of traffic speed due to metro construction in the city, it is high time that the vehicle density is managed.

