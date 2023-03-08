Mumbai to Get 24 Km Versova-Dahisar High-Speed Corridor, Would Cost Rs 9,980 Crore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans on constructing a 24.29-kilometre high-speed corridor connecting Versova in the western suburbs with Dahisar on the city’s northernmost end. The new high-speed corridor aims to accelerate north-south traffic movement in Mumbai. The project named the Versova-Dahisar Link Road (VDLR) will be an arterial route under the Mumbai Coastal Road Project’s (MCRP) second phase. It would take six years to finish the work on this project with an estimated cost of Rs 9,980 crore, reported The Indian Express.

The construction work of the first stage of the MCRP has almost reached 75 percent according to the BMC. This phase would connect Nariman Point, which is located at Mumbai’s southernmost end, with Bandra-Worli-Sea Link (BWSL) across a distance of up to 10.58 kilometres.

The only existing routes that connect north and south Mumbai are SV Road, Link Road, and Western Express Highway (WEH) which are all heavily congested. The Versova-Dahisar Link Road project is intended to relieve this congestion and reduce travel time by 70 percent, the report added. Additionally, the VDLR, a high-speed corridor, is expected to reduce its carbon footprint generation.

The projected Bandra-Versova Sea Link Road (BVSLR) is planned to stop at the Lokhandwala junction from where the Versova-Dahisar Link Road interchange will start and give further connection to the northern parts of Mumbai.

There are four distinct stages in the 24.29-kilometre-long Versova-Dahisar Link Road. Elevated bridges and underground tunnels will be part of these portions, allowing for seamless connection and reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Here are the 4 stages of the Versova-Dahisar Link Road :

Phase 1: The initial phase of the project will cover 4.5 kilometres and comprise elevated roadways, a basket bridge, and a stilted arterial route. This phase will link Lokhandwala to the Versova VBSL interchange.

Phase 2: The second phase, which would be 7.48 kilometres long, will connect Mindspace in Goregaon with Lokhandwala. A cable-stayed bridge and an elevated road will be constructed as a part of this phase.

Phase 3: The third phase will connect Mindspace with Charkop across a distance of about 5.32 kilometres. In this phase, the distance between Malad and Charkop will be constructed to have an underground tunnel and an open-to-sky ramp.

Phase 4: The 6.95-kilometre final phase will have a cable-stayed bridge, a basket bridge and an arterial road.

