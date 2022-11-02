Mumbai Traffic Police Issues 200 Challans on Day 1 for Not Wearing Rear Seat Belts

Mumbai Traffic Police issued 200 challans for not wearing rear seat belts in cars on the first day of the new rule coming into effect. The traffic police is also conducting an awareness drive simultaneously in the city.

“We issued 204 challans in south and central Mumbai. Of these, the highest (36 challans) were issued by the Worli traffic division followed by Dongri traffic division," an officer said. The fine for not wearing rear seat belts has been kept Rs 200. Surprisingly, the Dadar and MRA Marg traffic divisions did not issue a single challan in this regard.

The taxi operators have also agreed to implement this new rule strictly but they are facing a big problem as most of these vehicle do not come fitted with three seat belts on the rear. The aftermarket installation is also not possible before the deadline, i.e. in the next 10 days, said Mumbai Taximen’s union leader A L Quadros. HE further added that in a few taxis, the rear seat belts are lying under a seat cover or even removed. “It is difficult to get taximen to install new seat belts at such a short notice," he said.

According to Quadros, majority of the people are not willing to wear rear seat belts while a very few people who understand the new rule have no hesitation in wearing the seat belts while sitting at the rear. The taximen union leader said that he will meet transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar with a delegation of cab operators as the new rule under the Motor Vehicle Act comes under the jurisdiction of the transport department. He also stated that they would request the authorities to exempt the kaali-peeli taxis from the rear seat belt rule.

