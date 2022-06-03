Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus To Get A Pod Hotel Soon

The Indian Railways has launched a pod hotel, also known as a capsule hotel, at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai. The pod hotel is expected to open to railway passengers and the common public later in June.

This is the second such facility of Indian Railways in the financial capital of the country. In November last year, the railways had come up with a pod hotel at the Mumbai Central station of Western Railway (WR).

CSMT is one of the busiest railway stations in the country, with lakhs of passengers commuting daily. According to railway officials, the second pod hotel has been built near the main line (outer railway terminus) waiting area of CSMT. It will have a capacity of 50 people. This pod will have 30 single pods along with four family pods with a capacity of two people. Apart from the luggage room for the passengers, there will also be separate washrooms and shower rooms for men and women.

Revenues:

According to Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, the contract for the development and operation of sleeping pods has been awarded to Namah Enterprises, which will pay Rs 10,07,786 annually as the railway license fee.

A Livemint report on the same states that railways will get a revenue of Rs 55.68 lakh. Through this contract, licensee Namah Enterprises CSMT will provide comfortable pods with all modern amenities on 131.61 square meters.

What is a pod hotel?

Pod hotels are affordable accommodation for overnight stays of passengers. Despite being cheaper than a retiring room, it has all kinds of facilities. Passengers of Indian Railways and the general public will be able to take advantage of it at relatively cheaper rates.

