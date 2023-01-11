National Road Safety Week 2023: Common Causes of Road Accidents and How to Help Avoid Them

NATIONAL ROAD SAFETY WEEK 2023: As per government data, road accidents are the leading cause of hospitalisations, deaths, and disabilities in the country. On average, about 1, 50, 000 people perish due to road accidents in India annually. On the occasion of National Road Safety Week 2023, here’s a look at some of the leading causes of road accidents and tips to avoid them.

ALSO READ: National Road Safety Week 2023: History, Significance, Catchy Slogans and Inspirational Quotes

Causes of road accidents

Advertisement

Over-speeding

Going beyond speed limits is the leading contributor to road accidents worldwide. Government data suggests that over 70 per cent of road accidents occur due to over-speeding and that 65 per cent of the deaths from road accidents occur due to it. Lane indiscipline

Over six percent of all road accident-related deaths occur due to lane indiscipline. If the driver fails to keep his vehicle within the bounds of his own lane, they risk crashing into other vehicles. Jumping red lights

Traffic lights help direct the flow of traffic better and prevent accidents. Some drivers, to save time or fuel, continue to drive despite the traffic light being red, risking their lives and those of others. Drunk driving

Another top cause of road accidents is driving while drunk. Driving requires a lot of concentration and quick reactions. Alcohol intake numbs our senses and cognitive abilities and causes fatal car crashes or lifelong disabilities. Using mobile phones

As mentioned above, driving is an activity that requires a lot of focus. Any other activity should be avoided while driving. Speaking on the phone is a sure way of causing deadly accidents. Avoiding the use of belts and helmets

Seat belts and helmets are meant to protect the driver and the rider from accidents. Many road users, though, pay no heed to such safety items and risk their lives and those of their co-passengers.

How to avoid road accidents

Following all traffic rules, wearing protective gear, and focusing on driving without distractions will help prevent road accidents. Road users must also be aware of government awareness campaigns regarding road safety and accident-prone areas on national highways. They must not use many older vehicles, as they are more likely to malfunction without warning.

Read all the Latest Auto News here