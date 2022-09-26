Navratri 2022: Indian Railways Offers Sattvic Food on Train; Here's How You Can Order

NAVRATRI 2022: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special Navratri menu in trains. “During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 - 05.10.22. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from ‘Food on Track’ app, visit https://ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

The menu has been decided while keeping in mind the fasting ritual and the type of food that is usually consumed during this time.

During Navratri, devotees fast for nine days while seeking blessings from Goddess Durga. As per traditions, people usually eat food like kuttu ki puri, singhare ke pakode, sabudana khichdi and sabudana vada among others.

The IRCTC is offering the new menu at a starting price of Rs 99.

Passengers will be offered starters which are made with sendha namak instead of the usual table salt. In addition, the items will be completely free of onion and garlic.

Starters

The starters menu consists of aloo chaap and sabudana tikki.

Main Course

The main course includes paneer makhmali and sabudana khichdi, kofta curry, paneer makhmali and parathas.

Desserts

Besides this, IRCTC has also taken care of the desserts where it is offering sitaphal kheer.

The move is likely to facilitate travel during the fasting period as now passengers will be able to get their Navratri meal in the train itself. Passengers can use IRCTC’s e-catering service and book their special Navratri thali on tickets from September 26 till October 5. One can also book their Navratri thali on the phone number 1323.

The 9-day Navratri festival started today on September 26 and will last till October 4. Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga and falls during the onset of autumn or Sharad in the month of Ashwin, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon), and hence the name. On the first day, Mata Shailputri is worshipped. She is also known as Hemavati and Parvati.

HERE’S HOW ONE CAN PLACE A FOOD ORDER THROUGH IRCTC’S OFFICIAL WEBSITE:

Step 1

Go to IRCTC’s eCatering official website https://www.ecatering.irctc.co.in/ Step 2

Enter your ten-digit PNR number and click on the arrow to proceed further Step 3

Select the food from the list of cafes, outlets and quick service restaurants available there. Step 4

Place the order and select the payment mode. Either, you can choose to pay online or cash on delivery. Step 5

Once the order is placed, the food will be delivered to your seat/berth.

