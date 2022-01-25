Nearly 400 Charging Points Installed Across 170 Locations in Delhi: AAP Government

In line with becoming a green city with an eco-friendly and sustainable mode of transportation, Delhi now has 377 charging points across 170 locations, the Delhi government said.

The Delhi government launched its first electric bus and then signed an agreement with the CESL for installation of charging and battery swapping stations for two, three and four-wheeler electric vehicles at cluster bus depots of its Transport Department. Each charging and battery swapping facility will be installed at 14 locations. Each will include six charging points, three of which will be for two and three-wheelers while three points will be meant for four-wheelers.

In a bid to encourage commuters to switch to electric vehicles, the Delhi Government earlier launched a dedicated one-stop website for the promotion and adoption of Electric Vehicles in the city. Through this website, the AAP Government aims to provide the ultimate user-friendly experience to the public along with giving all helpful information making it easier for the users to purchase an Electric vehicle.

“The Website is developed as a distinctive modern website to provide all the required information to the potential EV consumer and make it interactive to suit the needs and aspirations of the consumer by being responsive for mobile devices and intuitive to easily find information to visitors," the Delhi government said in a statement.

The main features of the website will give information on charging stations like its location, type of charger needed and charging points. “As the Charging stations are growing each day in Delhi, the website will provide real-time updated numbers to the users," it said.

Besides, it will inform about the EV calculator — this function provides the visitor an estimate of the fuel savings on his choice of electric vehicle in comparison to an equivalent conventional vehicle while enabling the consumers to make a rational choice and identify the cost reduction that an EV can provide considering the maintenance and operation cost of an EV is far lesser than that of a conventional vehicle.

Under the EV research, the portal will help buyers get information about all registered EV models without running from pillar to post.

Academicians, and EV enthusiasts who wish to explore more about the Delhi EV Ecosystem, can log in to explore the sales and uptake of EVs in Delhi in real-time. The EV Dashboard updates the information on the total sales of EVs in Delhi continuously.

Along with featuring of the recent notifications, circulars that will be issued by the Delhi Government, the website will provide for gathering feedback and registering any grievances or requests from various stakeholders impacted by the Policy.

