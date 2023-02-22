Nepal: Tribhuvan International Airport Resumes Flights After Server Challenges

International flights at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport have resumed after they were briefly affected by a server problem, officials said, the second such incident in a month.

In January, flight operations were halted at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) following problems with the immigration server.

The airport office confirmed that a network outage at the TIA affected flights for around one hour and 15 minutes.

According to TIA Spokesperson Teknath Sitaula, the flights are regularly operating now.

“TIA service was affected for one hour and 15 minutes due to server downtime. Flights became regular at 2:35 pm," said Sitaula.

As a result of the server being down, aircraft could not take off in particular, thus affecting passengers, he added.

The TIA has witnessed network problems time and again affecting international flights.

