New Audi Logo to Debut in India with Q8 e-Tron Electric SUV, Know Everything Here

Audi has relinquished its iconic three-dimensional chrome rings logo, which long had been one of the most important identifiers of the auto brand. The German automaker has now redesigned its logo digitally and unveiled a new 2D badge for its vehicles, which will debut with the Q8 e-tron electric SUV in the Indian market.

Audi revealed its new digital-friendly logo on its online MediaCenter. With this announcement, Audi has now joined the likes of BMW, Skoda, Kia, Hyundai and Renault to jump on the 2D badge bandwagon. Audi’s new logo looks more futuristic and has a discreet monochrome identity. The new logo looks sharper than the outgoing one and the overall styling of the new logo has become flatter with the quintessential four rings remaining intact.

Audi designer André Georgi has explained the company’s philosophy behind the dazzling new logo. “Today’s chrome rings stand for high quality. The material alone conveys that message. But we believe that we have found the ‘new chrome’. The clarity of the new black-and-white rings makes our corporate identity unmistakable. The thin black border around the rings makes for a consistent, premium-quality appearance, regardless of the car’s paint or radiator-grille colour," André Georgi said in the statement,

The company also stated that it believes “every detail must convey a meaning or serve a purpose." It remains to be seen how the purists will receive Audi’s new logo. Reports suggest that the eye-catching logo will be first seen on the India-bound Q8 e-tron EV SUV. The much-awaited Q8 e-tron EV is essentially the facelifted e-tron and has created tremendous buzz among enthusiasts. Audi has been pushing to establish itself in the newly emerging electric vehicle market.

Audi Q8 e-tron EV SUV will come with subtle styling updates and new-generation batteries. The Q8 e-Tron’s more efficient battery unit will enable better energy recuperation among other enhanced functions. The Audi Q8 is expected to launch in India in 2023.

