New Audi Q7 SUV To Launch in India in Jan 2022 - Here's Everything You Need to Know

Audi is all set to begin the new year with the launch of the latest version of one of the best seller SUVs manufactured by the company, Audi Q7. The facelift avatar of the vehicle will be available for customers sometime in January 2022.

The three-row luxury SUV was discontinued in early 2020 due to the stringent BS6 emission norms. However, after a two-year hiatus, the four-wheeled beast is ready to make a comeback with revamped appearance and appeal. The new Audi Q7 facelift is being manufactured at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, reported Carwale.

The car comes with a host of cosmetic updates that are clearly visible at both interiors and exteriors. The Matrix LED headlamps will come equipped with the signature LED DRLs adorning the front looks of the SUV.

In addition, the second-generation Audi Q7 facelift gets a brand-new octagonal grille split with the help of six vertical chrome bars. The four-wheeler is surrounded by matte silver cladding on the bottom half of the car and runs rapidly on giant 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear lights have also gone under a makeover, and the pair seem connected and separated, at the same time, with a chrome strip.

Coming inside the luxurious SUV, you feel the old royal essence of the Q7 with a fresh new tint. Among the changes is a new steering wheel and the overall minimalist theme chosen for the Q7’s dashboard. The SUV is not behind when it comes to tech-laden cars available in the market. The Audi Q7 facelift comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument console. The centre of the dashboard hones a 10.1-inch infotainment system combined with an 8.6-inch touchscreen for air-cons.

The Audi Q7 facelift is expected to have a 3-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain will produce 335 bhp and 500 Nm with ease, thanks to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system as a standard feature.

