New Bajaj-Triumph 350cc Motorcycle Spotted in India for the First Time

In the upcoming months, a variety of new bikes being developed by Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles for the 250cc and 350-450cc segments will be unveiled. A mid-capacity roadster is probably what the Bajaj-Triumph partnership’s first offering will be.

Recent spy photos from Pune close to the Bajaj Auto manufacturing facility, show the new Bajaj Triumph 350cc bike being tested for the first time in India with a close-to-production prototype. This brand-new test mule has a retro style that is reminiscent of the scrambler and has round headlamps, round rear view mirrors, a chiselled fuel tank, and a chrome filler cap to go with it. Additionally, it has all-LED lighting and an upswept exhaust.

The spy shots also show a rear monoshock suspension and an upside-down fork suspension up front. The instrument cluster isn’t visible in the most recent spy photos, but a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT panel on this motorcycle wouldn’t surprise us.

According to reports, the bike might be driven by a single-cylinder engine with a capacity of between 350cc and 450cc. The engine’s mechanical specifications, however, remain unknown.

The mid-capacity Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle is anticipated to compete with models like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The company will also unveil a different product built on the same platform, a model that will be road-biased in addition to the bike that can be seen above.

The price of this forthcoming Bajaj Triumph 350cc motorcycle is estimated to range between Rs 3.5 and 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is expected to release this new bike, along with a new roadster-style bike, in late 2022 or mid-2023. After its debut in India, the company is anticipated to introduce the bike in other international markets.

In 2017, Bajaj and Triumph announced their collaboration, and in 2020 they stated that it would result in the production of new mid-capacity motorcycles. The partnership later produced two fresh test mules, which were spotted around the beginning of 2022.

