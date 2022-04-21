New BMW 7-Series Luxury Sedan Unveiled Along With All-Electric i7 With 483 km Range

Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW on Wednesday announced a new electric 7 series luxury sedan — i7 xDrive60 — with an estimated range of “up to 300 miles".

The company said that the all-electric luxury sedan is a fully integrated member of the model family and clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience and the ultimate feeling of on-board wellbeing can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

“With the new BMW 7 Series, the world’s most successful manufacturer of premium vehicles is creating forward-looking ways to enjoy driving pleasure, unsurpassed long-distance comfort and a top-end digital experience," the company said in a statement.

The new BMW 7 Series incorporates a modern style that focuses on the essentials in its exterior and interior design.

The front-end design for BMW vehicles in the luxury segment is dominated by features that are typical of the brand, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and the others in the BMW range.

Innovative features such as the BMW Theatre Screen, the multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8, plus the BMW Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring, highlight the progressive character of the luxury sedan.

