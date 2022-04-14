New BMW F 850 GS Adventure Motorcycle Range Launched in India, Priced at Rs 12.50 Lakh

BMW has launched the F 850 GS and the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in India today. The BS6 avatars of the popular adventure motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries will commence in June 2022.

On the outside the motorcycles come with a new design with features such as the asymmetric headlight and the GS-typical flyline. In Rallye style and Racing Blue metallic colour, the new BMW F 850 GS comes with hand-protector bars, black fixed fork tubes, gold rims and galvanised radiator cowl.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure in Rallye style and Kalamata metallic matt paintwork signifies sporty talents and a sense of adventure. With its gold rims and fixed fork tubes, it appears exquisite. The other alternative in the BMW F 850 GS Adventure is the Style Triple Black in the aggressive Black Storm metallic colour scheme.

As before, the powerful, liquid-cooled 4-valve, 2-cylinder engine with 853 cc capacity, fuel injection and six-speed gearbox in both the models ensures vigorous propulsion. The BMW F 850 GS and the BMW F 850 GS Adventure generate 95 hp at 8,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,250 rpm.

The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, while the combination of BMW Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability control ensures a high level of safety. Along with Riding modes Pro – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’, DTC dynamic traction control and banking capable ABS Pro are also available. Dynamic ESA opens up new dimensions of rider safety, performance and comfort.

Both motorcycles are equipped with Connectivity, with a 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorcycle accessories are available for further individualisation of the new BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure.

