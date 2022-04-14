New BMW F 900 XR Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 12.30 Lakh

The new BMW F 900 XR is launched in India today. The adventure sports tourer will be available as completely built-up units (CBU) and can be booked at BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries of this new profile bike will commence in June 2022.

The new BMW F 900 XR is powered by a water-cooled 4-stroke in-line 2-cylinder 895 cc BS6 engine with four valves per cylinder, two overhead camshafts and dry-sump lubrication. It outputs 105 hp (77 kW) at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6500 rpm and the motorcycle sprints from 0-100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

In terms of suspension, the motorcycle gets an upside-down telescopic fork at the front, while the rear wheel is guided by a double-sided swinging arm with central suspension strut. The bolt-on steel rear frame gives a visually short and slim rear. The short underfloor silencer renders a typical athletic look with a free-standing rear wheel.

The Multifunctional instrument cluster with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen of the new BMW F 900 XR offers an unrivalled level of quality in terms of display and information in its segment. BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Mobile phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and music playback with a Bluetooth connection. In addition, the bike is equipped with BMW Motorrad Connectivity App, practical arrow navigation with route import and multiple waypoint guidance on the display.

The new standard features of the new BMW F 900 XR Pro profile now offer Dynamic ESA, Keyless Ride and centre stand as standard as part of the Comfort package. Headlight Pro, Daytime Riding Lights and Gear Shift Assist Pro as part of the Dynamic Package. The Active Package includes Riding Modes Pro, Dynamic Engine Brake Control (MSR), Heated Grips, Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro and case holders. Further, the Adaptive Cornering Lights improve the illumination of the road when cornering for even safer riding at night.

