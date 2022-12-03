New BMW S 1000 RR Showcased at 2022 India Bike Week in Goa

BMW Motorrad India has previewed the BMW S 1000 RR at the 2022 India Bike Week in Goa. In addition, the German brand also showcased its range of Sports, Tour, Roadster, Heritage or Adventure bikes at the BMW Motorrad pavilion.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “At BMW Motorrad, we have been crafting not only masterpieces of engineering, but experiences that are just pure enthusiasm on two wheels. We are thrilled to bring BMW Motorrad back to India Bike Week, presenting our fans from all over India the very essence of our brand motto ‘Make Life a Ride’."

BMW motorcycles displayed at the 2022 India Bike Week included BMW G 310 RR, BMW F 850 GS, BMW F 900 XR, BMW K 1600 GTL option 719 Midnight, BMW R 18 and BMW C 400 GT. Furthermore, custom made BMW G 310 RR, G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes also graced the centrally located BMW Motorrad pavilion.

The latest range of BMW Motorrad Accessories and BMW Motorrad Garment Collection with attractive offers was also showcased at the event. Existing BMW Motorrad owners were treated with exclusive lounge on the terrace with bar and VIP zone.

BMW Motorrad product specialists also helped the visitors and customers by providing expert advice on products and services. A complimentary general bike check-up and service support was offered to all BMW customers at the pavilion. The company also organized an exclusive ‘BMW Motorrad Ride-in’ ride event for the customers participating in India Bike Week 2022.

