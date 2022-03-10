New BMW X4 SUV Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 70.50 Lakh

BMW has launched the X4 in India with prices starting at Rs 70.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The car comes with a handful of changes. On the outside, the car comes with a significantly redesigned exterior that reinforces the off-road look and sportiness. The new front is immediately noticeable with its striking BMW kidney grille, thin headlights and redesigned front apron.

The distinctive BMW mesh kidney grille has all-black mesh-inserts and frames finished in ’M High Gloss Shadow line’. There are adaptive LED Headlamps that are now 1Omm slimmer and flatter. They are designed in M Shadow line with black accents and have Matrix function as standard. Moving below, the newly designed front apron conveys power through the M Aerodynamic package which features components in body colour in the front / rear apron and side sill covers.

The side profile is tremendously athletic and sporty. A visual black frame is created around the coupe-style windows with an M High Gloss Shadow Line. It extends from the window recess cover, along the guide rail, mid pillars, to the base of the side-view mirrors and finally the roof rail. 20" light M alloy wheels double-spoke and M Sport Brakes with red callipers display track readiness.

On the inside, the driver and front passenger enjoy the superior flair of a premium SAC with Sports Seats which impress with numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. Rear passengers can tilt the seats backwards by up to 9° for added comfort. The modern design of the centre console, instrument panel in Sensatec, usage of M headliner anthracite and galvanic embellisher add to the cabin’s premiums. M leather steering wheel with ’Walknappa’ black with black stitching and M logo spells exclusivity.

A relaxed and harmonious lounge atmosphere is created thanks to a large electrically operated Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. Features such as electroplated controls and 3-zone automatic climate control with extended options add to the overall luxurious feel. The boot has a capacity of 525 litres and can be expanded further to 1,430 litres by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest.

The car comes with a three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d that produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 — 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 —4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.6 seconds.

The car gets electronically controlled ’Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X)’, extended ’Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. Adaptive Suspension makes it possible to adjust the damper characteristics to suit any given driving situation, increasing comfort and driving dynamics.

BMW EfficientDynamics doubles ’Sheer Driving Pleasure with features such as Auto-Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, a driver can choose between different driving modes (ECO PRO, COMFORT, SPORT/ SPORT+) to suit diverse driving conditions.

The new BMWX4 features six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel, a 12.3-inch Control Display and BMW Head-up Display. The occupants can operate several car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of several functions. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers conjures an engrossing treat for the ears.

The spread of driver assistance systems is more extensive than ever. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways.

