New Delhi: Ashram Flyover Extension Inauguration Deferred Yet Again, Here's Why

The inauguration of the Ashram flyover extension in Delhi, which was likely to take place on February 28, has been postponed. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was supposed to inaugurate the upgraded flyover. According to news agency PTI, the delay was a result of the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam. Sisodia holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi.

The Ashram flyover is an important intersection in the national capital region connecting South Delhi with Noida and Ghaziabad. Ashram is known as a major traffic choke point and the extension is expected to give commuters relief from the traffic jams which have become a regular feature in this area. The extension of the flyover will allow passengers to bypass three traffic lights between Ashram Chowk and the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway.

An official told PTI that the Ashram flyover was supposed to be thrown open to the public on Tuesday and a new date will be sought from the chief minister’s office.

Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal’s deputy and one of AAP’s key leaders, was arrested by the central probe agency in the alleged liquor policy scam case. He was sent to a five-day CBI remand by a Delhi court on Monday. Sisodia has since then resigned from the Delhi cabinet and said that the charges against him are false. Apart from PWD, Sisodia also held the education portfolio in the Delhi government.

Earlier this month, Sisodia had conducted an on-site inspection of the progress of the construction work at the Ashram flyover. On New Year’s Eve, the flyover was closed by authorities for 45 days. The flyover is yet to open for commuters though that deadline elapsed 15 days ago.

The six-lane flyover will provide a signal-free route to Noida. This will be a much-needed relief for those passing from a busy Asharam intersection. Following the approval from the cabinet, the construction work on the flyover started way back in June 2020. For 1,425 meters long flyover including a ramp, the total cost that has been incurred is around Rs 125 crore.

