New Delhi-Copenhagen Air India Flights Will Resume Soon: Danish Foreign Minister

Direct flights between New Delhi and Copenhagen will resume from March 1, Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Tuesday.

Rasmussen made this announcement during the India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress conference, which was held here.

Air India had stopped its non-stop flight between New Delhi and Copenhagen in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The carrier, now owned by Tata Sons, will restart direct flights on the route from March 1, 2023. The flight will leave New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 1 at 1:30 p.m. and reach Copenhagen at 22:20 p.m. after eight hours and 50 minutes, according to reports.

As per reports, Air India’s chief executive Campbell Wilson was quoted as saying recently that the airline’s focus would be on long-haul and business fliers in addition to leisure passengers.

Earlier this month, Air India had launched a four-times-a-week non-stop operation from Delhi to Milan, after starting direct flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco in December and new flights between Mumbai and JFK airport in New York from February 14.

