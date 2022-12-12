New Ducati DesertX Launched at Rs 17.91 Lakh in India, First Lot Already Sold Out

Ducati India has launched the new DesertX at a sticker price of Rs 17.91 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The bike is offered in Star White Silk color scheme with bookings open across all the company authorized dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata & Chennai. The new Ducati DesertX deliveries will start from the first week of January 2023.

The bike flaunts double front LED headlight with twin-function poly-ellipsoidal modules and Daytime Running Light (DRL). The rear light boasts of Ducati Brake Light with LED unit. The overall design of the new DesertX is inspired by the enduro motorcycles of the ‘80s with elements like aluminum skid plate, frame guards, 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel. The passenger seat can be disengaged to create extra space. An additional 8-litre rear fuel tank can also be added alongside the standard 21 litre fuel tank.

Ducati DesertX gets a seat height of 865 mm while the saddle height can be reduced by means of a low seat which is available as an accessory. The bike can be fitted with aluminum cases as an optional accessory with total volume of 76 litres which becomes 117 litres in combination with the top case. It comes with a load capacity of 240 kgs.

Sitting on a new tubular steel trellis frame, Ducati DesertX has a dry weight of 202 kg. The bike has a ground clearance of 250 mm. The suspension duties are helmed by an adjustable upside-down Kayaba fork at front and an adjustable Kayaba single shock absorber unit at rear. As for braking, it features Brembo brakes with ABS Cornering function.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said “The DesertX project was born in 2019 when Ducati presented the concept to the public, generating a strong positive reaction from motorcyclists around the world. This important feedback gave us the decisive push to transform that concept into the motorcycle that is now winning hearts around the world. It’s the first Ducati with a 21" front wheel and an off-road prowess like no other and the first lot of motorcycles coming to India is already sold out, which is further proof that the DesertX will mark a new chapter in Ducati’s journey in India."

Some of the notable features in the new DesertX include 6 Riding Modes with 4 Power Modes (Full, High, Medium, and Low), Engine Brake Control, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control and high-resolution 5-inch color TFT display with Ducati Multimedia System. The rider can pair the smartphone with instrument cluster to get access to music control, call management and Turn by Turn navigation (optional). The display screen comes with two modes namely Standard and Rally.

Mechanically, the 2023 Ducati DesertX is powered by 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder engine which generates top power of 108 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Linked to a 6-speed gearbox with DQS Up & Down (Ducati Quick Shifter), this engine is lighter by 1.7 kg compared to the previous version.

