New Expressway Between Delhi, Lucknow to Reduce Travel Time to 3.5 Hours: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said a new expressway link will be constructed to connect Delhi and Lucknow, which is expected to reduce commute time between the two cities to three and a half hours. Gadkari further said that the groundbreaking ceremony of the proposed new expressway link will be held in the next 10-12 days in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We have made a plan to connect Delhi and Lucknow," he said. Gadkari, during the inauguration of the intelligent transport system (ITS) on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, further said that this is the beginning of a new era of smart and green highways in India.

“After completion of the new expressway (link), we will be able to complete the distance between Delhi and Lucknow in three and a half hours," the Road Transport and Highways Minister claimed.

