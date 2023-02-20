New-Gen Hyundai Verna Breaks Cover, India Launch on March 21

Hyundai India has released the first official pictures of the upcoming new-gen Verna sedan in the country. Based on Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, it will be launched in India on March 21, 2023. The new-gen Hyundai Verna will directly rival Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and Skoda Slavia in the Indian market.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to showcase design renders and direction of the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With the introduction of this futuristic and ferocious sedan, we are aiming to elevate customer experiences and rejuvenate interest in this segment. Through its dynamic proportions and distinctive parametric motifs, the all-new Hyundai VERNA will define new aspirations and pave the way for futuristic experiences."

Adorning the parametric design language, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will boast of aerodynamic and sleek proportions. The bookings for the new sedan begin a week back at a token amount of Rs 25,000 in India. It will be available with two petrol engine options across four grades namely EX, S, SX and SX(O).

The new sedan will be available in 7 monotone and 2 dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new single-tone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive). Mechanically, it would be presented with a RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (7DCT). In addition, there will be the 1.5L MPi petrol engine with 6-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) units.

