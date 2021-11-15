New-gen Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Images Leaked Ahead of Global Launch

Despite being in business in India for quite some time, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been unable to grab a strong foothold. The premium crossover couldn’t see success as its siblings like the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga in the UV segment. However, the homegrown automaker is working on reversing that trend by unveiling a new-generation S-Cross that is scheduled to be launched on November 25 and is likely to go on sale sometime next year.

The new-gen S-Cross was earlier spotted testing on Indian roads under heavy camouflage. But the car was recently spotted sans any concealment and the leaked images have been doing round on the internet. The new S-Cross looks taller than the previous model which had a low-slung stance. According to a carwale.com report, the car features a revised and large honeycomb-mesh pattern grille it also sports a new chrome line that connects a headlamp units. The revised headlights gets projector lamps and integrated LED daytime running lights as well.

The side profile of the crossover appears identical to the current one. Additionally, the spy shot reveals that the updated model will come with turn indicators which will be integrated body-coloured outside rear-view mirror (ORVM), multi-spoke alloy wheels and black lower body cladding among other features. The report also cited that the S-Cross’ higher-variant is expected to get dual-tone alloy wheels, while LED taillights get a thick chrome strip at the rear. Apart from an expected design and feature loaded updates, the new-gen S-Cross is likely to get a 1.4-litre Boosterjet petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki has not offered any details about the launch of the new S-Cross in India. However, it could be launched in an attempt to grab a big share in the UV segment in the country.

The existing S-Cross retailed in India gets a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine, the unit produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque and is offered with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic torque converter.

