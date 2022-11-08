New-Generation 2023 Ducati Scrambler Range Makes Global Debut, India Launch Next Year

The new-generation 2023 Ducati Scrambler range has been unveiled in the seventh episode of the Ducati World Première web series 2023. Introduced in three trims namely Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift, the bikes will reach dealerships in March 2023. The second-gen Ducati Scrambler has been presented with the air-cooled twin-cylinder Desmodue engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars and low center of gravity.

New-Generation 2023 Ducati Scrambler Design

Ducati has kept the overall design intact while carrying out cosmetic updates in the bike. The 2023 Scrambler flaunts full-LED headlight with the iconic “X" and DRL (Daytime Running Light). The tail-lamp as well as turn indicators are also fully LED units. The bikes ride on newly designed 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

The company says that the steel fuel tank has been restyled and now it boasts of an interchangeable cover which along with the fenders and details on the headlamp, gives the bike its color. Also, there is an anodized aluminum cover below the tank. The alternator covers feature the “X" logo, while the belt covers now have a more refined shape. The tail-pipe gets more essential lines and the turn of the headers leaves the engine fully exposed.

New-Generation 2023 Ducati Scrambler Features

The 2023 Scrambler range is equipped with a 4.3-inch color TFT cluster with dedicated HMI. Ducati has introduced Ride by Wire throttle management and Quick Shift up/down with the new-gen model. Additionally, it also comes equipped with Ducati Traction Control, Riding Modes (Road and Wet) and Cornering ABS. The new-gen Scrambler bikes will also feature Ducati Multimedia System which enables the rider to manage music and calls by pairing the smartphone with the bike.

New-Generation 2023 Ducati Scrambler Engine

Sitting on the updated trellis frame, the 2023 Scrambler range is lighter by 4 kg in weight as compared to its predecessor. Powered by the air-cooled, two-valve twin-cylinder Desmodue engine which is about 2.5 kg lighter than the unit used in the previous-gen model, it has a maximum power output of 73 bhp. The bikers with an A2 license can also avail a 47 bhp version. The engine comes equipped with a new eight-disc clutch with a softer pull. It also gets a bearing-mounted shift drum.

