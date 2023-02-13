Hyundai India has commenced the bookings of the new-gen Verna in the country. The buyers can book the new sedan at Hyundai dealerships across the country as well as online by paying a token amount of Rs 25,000. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be offered in four trims namely EX, S, SX and SX(O). The company has teased the new sedan by releasing a few images.

The new-generation Hyundai Verna will come in 7 monotone and 2 dual tone exterior colour options including the 3 new single-tone colours - Abyss Black (New), Atlas White (New), Tellurian Brown (New & Exclusive).

Commenting on the commencement of bookings for the all-new Hyundai VERNA, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Today, we are glad to announce the commencement of bookings for the next generation of our iconic sedan – the all-new Hyundai VERNA. With a strong cult following across diverse geographies of India, VERNA has a resilient legacy of 16 years, garnering over 4.6 lakh happy customers."

Mechanically, the all-new Verna facelift will be available with four RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready powertrains, including a new 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol unit. It will be offered with a 6-speed manual transmission (6MT) and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (7DCT). Hyundai has claimed that this engine “is tuned to deliver this segment’s most exceptional performance." The tried-and-trusted 1.5L MPi petrol engine will be there as well with 6-speed manual and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) units.

The new-gen Hyundai Verna will lock horns with Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

