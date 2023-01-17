New Honda Activa 'Smart' Hybrid Launch on January 23, All You Need to Know

Honda 2-Wheelers India is set to unveil a top-end variant of the Activa scooter range. The name of the new range-topping grade of the popular scooter, RTO paperwork accessed by Zigwheels suggests, will be Honda Activa Smart. The documents contain information on the potential inclusion of the technology in a future Honda Activa 6G variant, too. Since Honda had sent a “Block Your Date" invite for January 23, it is likely that the brand-new Activa ‘Smart’ Hybrid will go on sale on that day.

Although the new Activa variant will have the same 109.51cc engine as the standard model, its motor power output is registered at a higher 7.8 bhp. The document shows that the forthcoming Honda Activa Smart, with gross vehicle weight of 279 kg, is also 1 kilogram lighter than the Activa Std and DLX models. It will measure 1833 mm in length, 697 mm in width, and 1156 mm in height with a 1260 mm long wheelbase.

Honda’s will use its ‘H-Smart’ anti-theft system for two-wheelers, which it previously trademarked, for the new Honda Activa Smart. This could be something similar to the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) equipped on a few other Honda offerings. In the future, it is possible that other Honda scooters, such as the Activa 125 and Grazia, could also feature enhanced power output and anti-theft capabilities in addition to the Activa 6G.

With the advance tech that inflates the capacity of these two-wheelers, the price could also balloon up by Rs 3,000 above the current pricing of the standard trims. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is also developing a new reasonably priced 100cc bike that will offer exceptional fuel efficiency. This 100cc bike is also anticipated to go on sale in early 2023, making this period well-packed for the company.

Currently, the motorcycle manufacturer sells the 110cc Honda CD110 Dream DLX and Honda Livo where both variants are powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.7 bhp and 9.3 Nm. India may potentially get the Honda XRE 300 Adventure bike, which is already available in a few international markets.

