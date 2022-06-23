New Hyundai Tucson SUV to Launch in India on July 13, Here's All You Need to Know

Hyundai is all set to unveil the fourth generation India-spec Tucson on July 13, ahead of its launch sometime in August. The car is expected to take charge as the flagship SUV produced by the Korean company and will be placed above the Hyundai Alcazar. The new Hyundai Tucson will arrive in the new design scheme that inspired the Hyundai Alcazar and the new facelift version of Hyundai Venue. The design scheme based on the Parametric Dynamics has some very noticeable features such as a large grille with integrated DRLs, paired up with the split headlamps arrangement.

The body also hints at the scheme with some very sharp cuts and creases along the sides. The rear part of the vehicle features fanged LED tail lamps giving it an individualistic appeal.

The Hyundai Tucson has made quite an impact in the global market where it offers its customers two wheelbase options – the shorter 2680mm and the longer 2756mm. According to the images which have surfaced online, the India-spec Hyundai Tucson will get the longer wheelbase version, which will promise a grander look to the SUV

The interiors of the car consist of a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen panel coupled with an instrument cluster of the same dimensions. The Tucson is reported to have a drive-by-wire, button-operated gear selector. Other features of the car include climate control, ventilated seats, an air purifier, connected tech, and a panoramic sunroof.

Although details are yet to be revealed, the fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson is believed to have similar engine specifications as the current model. The car is expected to be offered in a 2-litre diesel engine that has an output of a maximum 186PS of power and 417 Nm, and a naturally-aspirated 2-litre petrol powertrain churning out 156PS of maximum power and a peak of torque of 192Nm.

The price of the new generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to start from Rs 24 lakh.

