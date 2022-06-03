New Hyundai Venue Facelift Completely Unveiled Ahead of June 16 Launch in India

After releasing the sketches of the Hyundai Venue facelift, Hyundai has now unveiled the exterior design of the compact SUV. Hyundai has also announced the launch of the new Hyundai Venue in India on June 16. The Hyundai Venue is one of the best-selling cars made by Hyundai and it competes against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

While there is still a lot to be known about the upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift, it is now confirmed that the upcoming Venue will come with an updated front and rear look. At the front, it will continue to come with a split headlamp design but the top light elements now look as if they are an extension of the grille itself. The bumpers have been redesigned to make them look wider and bolder with a bigger faux skid plate. The front grille gets a dark chrome finish. On the sides, the changes are an updated wheel or wheel cap design, depending on the variant. The big change, however, comes at the back where the Venue now gets a Kia Sonet-like connected tail lamp design. The rear bumper too sees a major design overhaul. All in all, the car looks a lot sleek and modern than before.

Other confirmations about the Hyundai Venue include that it will come with Google Voice Assistant and Alexa integration, over 60 connected tech features as part of Hyundai BlueLink, and a 2-step rear reclining seat.

As of now, Hyundai has not shared any more details about the drivetrain options of the car as well as what the interior will look like. But as is the case with new car launches these days, expect the automaker to officially keep releasing bits of information about the car to generate hype upto its launch date. Stay tuned for all the updates.

