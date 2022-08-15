New Mahindra Electric Platform INGLO Explained in 8 Points

Mahindra & Mahindra has unveiled the new ‘INGLO’ architecture which will be underpinning all the upcoming electric SUVs of the brand in future. INGLO stands for the flow and exchange of energy and emotion while being a system that brings complete harmony.

INGLO platform is compatible with augmented reality-enabled heads-up display, edge-to-edge screen, 5G network capability and Over-The-Air updates. Needless to say, all of the aforementioned features will be seen in the Mahindra electric SUVs going forward.

As per the company, INGLO is an optimised architecture that gives rise to modular and scalable design while at the same time, it gives freedom to the company to develop multiple electric SUVs. The platform also significantly reduces underbody weight, resulting in one of the lightest skateboards.

Mahindra INGLO platform will support 60-80 kWh battery packs which can be fast charged upto 80 percent in merely 30 minutes by using a 175 kW charger. The SUVs based on this platform will be offered with both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive, producing 228-282 bhp and 335-389 bhp, respectively. The 0-100 kmph sprint time is promised between 5-6 seconds.

Mahindra has claimed that electric SUVs underpinning the INGLO platform will return class-leading range due to the added advantage of an intelligent electronic brake system.

The platform will be complemented by a best-in-class semi-active suspension system and dual-pinion high-power steering system. Further, the Mumbai-based automaker will also introduce brake-by-wire technology which allows multiple brake modes for pedal feel and recuperation.

The INGLO platform based electric SUVs will also boast of Intelligent Drive Modes. It is futureproofed up to L2+ autonomy but for the time being, the SUVs will get Level 1 Autonomous driving technology.

The INGLO platform also facilitates Vehicle To Load (V2L) functionality, by which the car can be turned into a portable power bank, allowing the occupants to charge their phone or laptop, or take any household appliance on the road with them.

INGLO comprises of a complex neural network of built-in intelligence that performs millions of reactions and decisions per second. Leapfrogging to a centralised computation structure with three high performance computers, provides for an integrated computational platform to deploy right down to micro. It leverages the cloud seamlessly by implementing an embedded 5G network capability and keeps vehicles as good as new through Over The Air updates (SOTA + FOTA).

