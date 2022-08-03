New Maruti Suzuki Alto Expected to be Unveiled Later this Month

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the new-gen Alto hatchback in the second half of August 2022 in the Indian market. It has been spotted multiple times with heavy camouflage as a part of its test runs on the roads and the spy images indicate a radical makeover for the hatch in terms of design and features. The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto was last given a thorough update around a decade back in 2012 when the second-gen model had debuted in India. It is also expected to undergo heavy mechanical changes which include improvements in the architecture and the engine.

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto is reported to be based on the Heartect platform which we have seen earlier with several company products in the form of S-Presso, Celerio, Baleno and Ertiga. However, the biggest update will be in terms of engine options that will be on offer with the all-new iteration of the hatch.

Maruti Suzuki will equip the 2022 Alto with a couple of petrol engines: a 796cc motor which will retain its place while a new 1.0-litre K10C Dual-Jet unit will also be introduced. The former is believed to deliver power output of 48 bhp and 69 Nm torque while the latter is expected to belt out 67 bhp and 89 Nm of torqye. A 5-speed manual transmission will be in the offing as standard.

Maruti Suzuki is also expected to introduce a CNG version of the third-gen Alto, albeit at a later stage. The design updates predominantly will include the hatchback getting more rounded than before, something similar to the current Celerio.

The cabin could be refurbished from scratch which and could include a revamped dashboard, instrument cluster, and new seats. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto’s features will be more advanced and upmarket. It could get a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system, Keyless entry and electrically adjustable ORVMs. The third-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto’s price could be in the range of Rs 4.10 lakh - Rs 4.80 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

