New Maruti Suzuki Alto Expected to be Unveiled Next Month

Maruti Suzuki s all set to launch the next generation model of one of its highest-selling cars Alto next month. The next-gen model has been spied testing on several occasions and is expected to be rolled out in the second half of August, according to Autocar India.

As per the details that have spilled out, the third generation of the Alto could get an all-new platform and powertrain. Suzuki is likely to equip the car with its modular Heartect platform that is seen in various models.

Spy shots of the car have revealed that next-generation Alto has a completely new design and body shell. While the hatchback look of the car will be retained, it is expected to get cues from the latest generation of the Celerio.

The styling of the new Alto has been done sharper where the headlamps are upwards swooping and fog lamps are made chunky. The mesh grille, meanwhile, is made to merge into the front bumper. The new Alto could be a bit longer than the present model while its doors may also get slightly bigger.

The wheel size, however, is expected to remain the same at 13 inches for all variants. The tailgate design may appear upright while the tail-lamp shade could be similar to the one seen in Celerio.

Coming to the power aspect, the next-gen Alto may get the new K10C 1.0-litre DualJet petrol engine. The engine muscles up 89 Nm of peak torque and 67 hp power. This is 20 Nm and 19 hp more than the outgoing Alto model which features a 796 cc engine. Maruti Suzuki may offer the new Alto in two engine options which would help it target a larger set of customers. It is also expected to roll out the CNG version of the new Alto.

Alto was first introduced in the Indian market in 2000 and it became the best-selling car of the automaker by 2004.

