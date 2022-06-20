New Maruti Suzuki Brezza Bookings Open Ahead of Launch on June 30

Maruti Suzuki has announced the start of bookings for the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza for an amount of Rs 11,000. This can be done through Maruti Suzuki’s Arena range of dealerships and through their website as well. The company also shared a teaser of the upcoming SUV that showcases the updated headlight design and the DRLs that it will come with.

Do not that Maruti Suzuki is now referring to the car as just Maruti Suzuki Brezza and not Maruti Suzuki vitara Brezza. Being a mid-life facelift, expect the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza to come with an updated design both inside and out and some feature additions as well.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift could be the same engine that was recently launched on the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Maruti Suzuki XL6, that makes 103 hp and 136 Nm of torque and could come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, it could get a new six-speed automatic gearbox and the engine could also feature a mild-hybrid technology in order to have good fuel efficiency.

Advertisement

The updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza will launch in India on June 30, 2022.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.