New Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Tata Tiago Spec Comparison - Engine, Design and More

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Celerio in India. The car is now claimed to be the most fuel-efficient car in India and goes up against some of the most popular offerings like the Tiago and others. Hence, here is how the two cars fair against each other on paper.

>Maruti Suzuki Celerio Design

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes with all-new front and rear bumpers, new sweptback headlamps, front bumper with a large black insert, fog lights, blacked-out B-pillars, new 15-inch black alloy wheels, a driver-side door-mounted request sensor, ORVMs with turn indicators, a rear wiper and washer, as well as new taillights.

>Tata Tiago Design

Advertisement

In terms of exteriors, the Tata Tiago gets a revised fascia with a new grille, a reworked front bumper, new air dam, circular fog lights, black ORVMs, and a new set of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

>Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interiors

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Celerio comes equipped with a free-standing SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, a height-adjustable driver seat, an engine start-stop button, a new AMT lever, front power windows, steering-mounted controls, and rectangular AC vents. The model also receives safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a speed alert system, seat-belt reminder, hill start assist, and a rear defogger.

>Tata Tiago Interiors

The interiors of the Tata Tiago come equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a fully digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, an engine start-stop button, and a cooled glove-box.

>Also Watch:

>Maruti Suzuki Celerio Engine

Under the hood of the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio is a 1.0-litre, K10C petrol engine that produces 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AGS (AMT) unit.

>Tata Tiago Engine

The Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, NA Revotron petrol engine that produces 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.