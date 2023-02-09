New Ola Electric S1 Variant Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 99,999

Ola Electric has launched a new variant of the S1 electric scooter in the Indian market. The new entry-level S1 gets a 2kWh battery pack while priced at Rs 99,999 in the country. It houses the same 8.5 kW motor with a range of 91 km on a single charge. The new Ola S1 electric scooter will have a top speed of 90 kmph. The battery charging time will be 4 hours through the home charger due to the smaller battery pack.

The new S1 variant will also be available in all 11 color palettes - Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver, and Neo Mint. The scooter is the lightest in the S1 portfolio with a kerb weight of 115 kg as compared to the S1 Pro and S1 3kWh.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola, said, “The uptick in EVs has been quick once world class alternatives to ICE vehicles were made available for the Indian customers. With the dominance of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro in the premium scooter segment, India is already one of the biggest EV markets in the world. The expansion of the successful S1 portfolio and the S1 Air in 3 new variants, and across multiple price points will encourage more customers to permanently switch to EVs. If 2022 was the beginning of the end for the ICE Age, 2023 will alter the course of the 2W industry in India."

The purchase window for the new variant has opened immediately while the deliveries are expected to commence from March 2023. Ola Electric breached the 25,000 units sales milestone last month as it clocked its best ever monthly performance.

