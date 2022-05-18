New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.54 Crore

Porsche has launched the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India. The car comes in India at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The car is powered by 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol mill delivering 493bhp and 450Nm. Most importantly, this engine revs up to 9,000rpm. It is exclusively married to a revamped seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

With the aforementioned heart, the two-door sports car gets to triple-digit speeds in 3.4 seconds, whereas zero to 200kmph takes 10.9 seconds. Speaking of speeds, this Porsche managed to lap the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:09:300 minutes. Meanwhile, Porsche has carried out numerous changes to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to enhance driving dynamics, engine cooling, reducing weight, and aerodynamics.

