New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.54 Crore

New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS (Image source: Porsche)

Updated: May 18, 2022, 15:03 IST

Porsche has launched the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India. The car comes in India at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom). The car is powered by 3,996cc, flat-six cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol mill delivering 493bhp and 450Nm. Most importantly, this engine revs up to 9,000rpm. It is exclusively married to a revamped seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission.

With the aforementioned heart, the two-door sports car gets to triple-digit speeds in 3.4 seconds, whereas zero to 200kmph takes 10.9 seconds. Speaking of speeds, this Porsche managed to lap the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7:09:300 minutes. Meanwhile, Porsche has carried out numerous changes to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS to enhance driving dynamics, engine cooling, reducing weight, and aerodynamics.

first published: May 18, 2022, 15:02 IST