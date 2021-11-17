New Porsche Taycan Electric Sportscar Unveiled in Two Variants at LA Auto Show

Porsche, hopping on the electric bandwagon, launched its first-ever electric car in 2019, the Porsche Taycan. Since then, the sales of the 2019 EV have surpassed the numbers of the German automaker’s flagship vehicle, the Porsche Turbo 911.

Of course, the Porsche Taycan had to be the star of the company’s event at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2021. And it was. Porsche unveiled the all-electric Taycan at the LA Auto Show in two new avatars under the GTS variant, the company’s news portal said.

The first model is the 2022 Porsche Taycan sedan and the second is the 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. While the former had already swayed the customer base, the latter debuted at the LA Auto Show 2021.

Both vehicles are equally appealing and promise an electric performance on the tarmac. The pair is powered by a permanent magnet single-speed front and rear motors coupled with a two-speed rear transmission.

The concoction mentioned above manages to churn out a power of 590 horsepower that can get the Porsche GTS Taycan variants from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.7 seconds. Moreover, the Taycans launched at the LA Auto Show 2021 will be the first set of wheels in the production line to cross the 500-kilometer mark, with an expected range of 504 kilometres on a full charge.

For an electric car this fast, it is crucial to have a reliable braking system that not only provides safety but is also a source of confidence while driving the car to its full potential. As a result, the Porsche Taycan Sedan and the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo hone 15.3-inch rotors at the front and 14-inch rotors at the back, with tungsten and ceramic composite coating as an optional feature to the braking system.

The interiors of the car do not fail to create an environment that makes you feel like a racer with a tuxedo on. The Race-Tex interior package satisfies the sporty beast in you while giving you all the luxury. The fabric included in the package also covers the roof lining and the steering wheel. In addition, the car comes heavily equipped with electronics that match its pace with other technology-laden competitors in the market.

While the Taycan GTS sedan’s starting price is USD 131,400, the Taycan Sport Turismo will cost at least USD 133,300.

