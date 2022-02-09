New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted Testing at Fremont Factory - Details Here

Electric vehicle company Tesla was spotted working on a new Cybertruck prototype at its Fremont factory, media reports say.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, a new prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted around California and Texas over the last month.

In December, Tesla was spotted testing a new prototype of the Cybertruck on its test track at the Fremont factory.

A few weeks later, Tesla brought a new prototype of the Cybertruck to Gigafactory Texas. Several pictures and even a video of the updated version of the electric pickup truck have leaked, the report said.

Now it looks like the prototype is back in Fremont and Tesla is working on it as it was spotted in a new drone flyover.

Tesla appears to be installing equipment, likely sensors on the prototype. Part of the trims around the bed and wheel wells are also covered, the report said.

The drone video with people around gives a good idea of the size of the latest version of the truck, which has been rumoured to be smaller after the latest pictures came out, it added.

The large single windshield wiper that has been a controversial addition to the latest prototype is not visible in the video.

