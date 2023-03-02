Rajasthan’s Dungarpur district will soon be connected with Jaipur, Kota and Indore via rail. According to reports, this important project is all set to commence before Holi. Details regarding this project were shared by the Chief Public Relations Officer of Railways, Capt Dr Shashi Kiran. According to Dr Shashi, Member of Parliament Chandra Prakash Joshi drafted a proposal to connect Jaipur to Dungarpur and Asarwa (district in Ahmedabad). The proposal mentioned that it can cover the distance from Indore to Asarwa, Dungarpur and Udaipur by rail service. This has been approved by the Ministry of Railways.

Many have been wondering about the need for the step. According to Dr Shashi, after the gauge conversion of Udaipur-Ahmedabad, there was a need to run trains on the Udaipur-Asarwa railway line. Gauge Conversion means the conversion of an existing metre gauge track (with a distance of 1000 mm between the two parallel lines of the track) to a broad gauge (with a distance of 1676 mm between the two parallel lines of the track). To fulfil the requirement for running trains on the Udaipur-Asarwa railway line, Railways has approved a train from Ahmedabad to Jaipur. This will connect the residents of Mewar-Vagad with Gujarat and elevate their connectivity as well with the state capital Jaipur.

Advertisement

An announcement regarding this project was made a year ago, but the authorities were yet to put a final stamp on this decision. North Western Railway Public Relations Officer Ashok Kumar said that the biggest beneficiaries of this decision will be passengers travelling for work. At that time it was reported that the trains would commence operations on October 19, but that didn’t happen. It was also reported that the duration of the journey from Udaipur to Ahmedabad will be reduced to five hours after the introduction of broad gauge railway tracks.

According to the Indian Rail network, the distance between Dungarpur and Udaipur is 105.6 km, 385 km between Dungarpur and Kota, 323.8 km between Dungarpur and Indore. These massive distances will now be covered easily in less time.

Read all the Latest Auto News here