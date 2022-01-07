New Water Taxi Service Connecting South and Navi Mumbai to Reduce Travel Time to 25 Min

Mumbai is all set to get a new Water Taxi service connecting the South to Navi Mumbai. The new service is expected to cut down commute times to just 25 minutes and is expected to start this month. The services are reported to connect Navi Mumbai’s Nerul, Belaput, and JNPT with the Domestic Crusier Terminal in South Mumbai’s Mazgaon.

Reports citing close to the matter have confirmed that a one-way trip between the two destinations will cost between Rs 200 and Rs 700. Additionally, monthly passes will also be offered. Prime Mnister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the service this month.

The routes have been reportedly allotted by the government, including International Cruise Terminal to Elephanta, Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) to Rewas, Dharamtar, Karanjade, Domestic Cruise Terminal to Belapur, Nerul, Airoli, Vashi, Khanderi Islands, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT), to various operators.

The new service will take the load off local trains and public transport ad will also run in all weather. Infinity Harbour company said. At the moment, road and rail are the only commute options between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The water taxis will take about 25 minutes one-way lowering the commute to just 25 minutes on the roughly 30km stretch.

