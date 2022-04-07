Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Bookings Open Ahead of Launch in India - Details Here

Maruti Suzuki has opened booking for the next-Gen Ertiga in India. The new Ertiga is powered by the brand’s next Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The Next-Gen Ertiga will be driven by an advanced 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters. the company also claims to have these best in class fuel efficiency.

The car gets a 17.78cm (7inch) SmartPlay Pro Touch Screen Infotainment System. The Next-Gen Ertiga S-CNG will now be available in the ZXI variant as well. Announcing the bookings open for the Next-Gen Ertiga, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With over 750,000 delighted customers, Ertiga has been a game-changer in India’s MPV market. We are pleased to introduce the Next-Gen Ertiga, which redefines style, space, technology, safety, comfort and convenience of traveling together. The Next-Gen Ertiga will have thoughtful newage features, an upgraded powertrain and advanced 6-speed automatic transmission. We are confident that the Next-Gen Ertiga will further delight customers, offering them a more fuel-efficient, powerful, technologically advanced and stylish companion for long journeys together with their loved ones."

Mr. CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Ertiga’s continued success

in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of India’s most loved MPV. The Next-Gen Ertiga has been

elegantly designed and equipped with an all-new K-series efficient powertrain and modern features to deliver an enjoyable driving experience while ensuring the safety of loved ones. We are sure that the Next-Gen Ertiga will exceed customer expectations and continue to be the preferred choice of many more Indian families."

