Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire to Deliver 35+ Kmpl Mileage, Debut in Q1 2024

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be introduced with strong-hybrid engines, claims an Autocar India report. It further adds that the new-gen hatchback and the sedan could deliver a mileage in excess of 35 kmpl. The two cars are expected to launch in the Indian market in early 2024.

The next-gen duo of Swift hatchback and Dzire sedan will be powered by Suzuki’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is codenamed Z12E. This engine is going to be a three-cylinder unit unlike the current four-cylinder K12C engine. To significantly enhance the fuel economy of the vehicles, this petrol engine will be paired with Toyota’s string-hybrid system.

With the new hybrid engine, the highly popular Maruti Suzuki cars in India could offer a mileage of anywhere between 30 to 40 kmpl, making them the most fuel-efficient cars currently in the Indian market. Currently, the petrol variant of Swift returns a maximum mileage of 22.56 kmpl while the Dzire petrol variant offers a mileage of 24.1 kmpl.

However, to enjoy the extra fuel efficiency, customers may need to shell out some extra cash for the two cars. The hybrid cars are expected to be priced Rs 1- 1.5 lakh higher than their non-hybrid variants.

For those who don’t want to opt for the hybrid variants, Maruti Suzuki will continue to sell the petrol and CNG versions of the Swift and Dzire. It has been learnt that the strong-hybrid engine will be offered only in the high-spec models while the lower variants will be powered by the K12C petrol engine.

The strong-hybrid engine has been used to power Maruti Suzuki’s SUV Grand Vitara and Toyota’s Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Toyota claims a best-in-class fuel efficiency of 27.97 kmpl for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has been using Smart Hybrid technology in its Ertiga, Brezza, Ciaz, and XL6. According to the manufacturer, the technology helps in achieving more fuel efficiency and also enhances the driving performance of the vehicle.

