Next-Gen MG Hector Teased; Launch by 2022 End

MG Motor India has teased the next-gen Hector SUV as it moves closer to its official launch in the country. The teaser image shows the front fascia of the upcoming MG Hector which will be launched by the end of 2022 in the Indian market.

The British brand further stated that the current model of MG Hector will not be discontinued even after the launch of the new-gen MG Hector. Both the models will be on sale in the domestic market.

Coming to the next-gen MG Hector teaser image, it gives a glimpse of the updated front fascia of the SUV which flaunts an Argyle inspired diamond mesh grille. The SUV retains its signature LED DRLs.

Though not much has been revealed about the interior and features of the next-gen MG Hector but the company confirmed the inclusion of a 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen infotainment system, which is the largest in India. We also expect several premium features such as panoramic sunroof, height adjustable front seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting and keyless entry in the SUV.

Mechanically, the next-gen Hector is expected to carry the same set of engines which include a 1.5L turbocharged petrol unit, a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol mill and a 2.0L diesel motor. The gearbox options are also likely to be similar to the current model.

