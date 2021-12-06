Nissan Ariya Single Seater Racing Concept is a Wild EV - Here's All You Need to Know

Nissan is in the fast lane of unveiling one concept vehicle after another but the latest from the Japanese automaker stands out in letter and spirit. After a slew of electric concept cars showcased earlier that week, Nissan Motors on Thursday revealed the Ariya Single Seater concept EV.

The latest salvo from Nissan will be a race car concept that will be based on its all-electric Ariya crossover. The concept looks similar to the current Formula E race cars and the company says it is a vision for a future electric race car that has the capability of all the possibilities for a sporty Nissan EV in the coming years.

According to the company’s official release, the Ariya Single Seater intends to showcase the high-performance potential of Ariya’s powertrain in a motorsports-inspired package. And unsurprisingly the one-seat race car bears a strong resemblance to the second-generation Formula E cars, notably Nissan is one of the major automakers still involved in Formula E, via the Nissan E.Dams team.

Advertisement

The new concept vehicle also derives styling inspiration from the road car. As the front fascia gets electrified and illuminated ‘V’ motion, just like its road sibling and similarities even extend to the copper and black colour combination from the Ariya launch car.

The EV race concept comes with covered wheels, exposed suspension elements and there is even a halo, a safety device introduced by the FIA in open-cockpit race cars to protect drivers' heads, protruding from the bodywork.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

The Ariya Single Seater may never reach production and the carmaker hasn't provided any powertrain specifications. But it is speculated that the race concept car could come in a range-topping dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that produces 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque.

ALSO READ: Nissan to Invest $18 Billion in Electrification, Launch 23 Electric Vehicles by 2030

Meanwhile, the Ariya crossover is scheduled to arrive early next year. The EV SUV will be available in multiple configurations including two-wheel-drive and e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive versions. Customers can also opt between two different battery sizes and a host of safety and smart convenience features.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.