Nissan Kicks SUV Available With Discounts of Upto Rs 1 lakh in March 2022 - Details here

Japanese automaker Nissan has rolled out amazing discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh to Indian consumers on the purchase of Kicks SUV in March 2022. The offer is provided to attract more customers and increase sales. Customers will be able to avail of these offers in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits on purchasing Kicks. However, they need to note that these offers are valid only till the stocks of the vehicle are available or until March 31, 2022.

According to the details provided by the company on its official website, the total benefits being offered to the customers on the compact SUV amount up to Rs 1 lakh. The Kicks is available in 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine and a 1.5-litre powertrain and the company has rolled out offers on both variants.

The Kicks in the 1.3-litre turbo petrol version get a cash discount of Rs 15,000 alongside an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000. Customers can also get an additional fixed booking bonus of Rs 5,000 for buying the car from Nissan India’s website. They can also avail of Rs 10,000 corporate benefit on the purchase of this variant of Nissan Kicks till the end of March 2022. The turbo petrol variant comes in four trims - XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O), and XV Premium (O) Dual Tone. The transmission options include a five-speed manual, a six-speed manual, and a CVT automatic unit. The offer applies to all variants.

As for customers opting to buy the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine variant, they get an upfront cash discount of Rs 8,000. Other benefits include an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, an online booking bonus of Rs 2,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 5,000. The 1.5-litre version of the Kicks comes with a five-speed manual gearbox and is available in two trims — XL and XV.

However, Nissan India has not offered any discounts or offers on the Magnite sub-compact SUV. Please note that these offers, benefits may vary across variants and locations. Furthermore, the exchange benefit can only be availed at NIC-enabled dealerships only.

