Nissan Magnite, Kicks SUV Prices Hiked by up to Rs 25,000 From January 2022

Nissan India has joined the bandwagon of automakers that recently announced the price hikes of their offering. The price revision will be applicable to Nissan's compact SUV Magnite and 5-seater SUV Kicks. Starting from Rs 5,500, the price hikes go up to Rs 25,000 depending upon the variant of the cars. For Nissan Magnite, this is the second revision in the last 4 months. The car had become costly by up to Rs 17,000 in October 2021.

Previously, brands like Kia and Renault announced a price hike on their product line in India citing higher input costs. The new rates are effective from January 2022.

>Nissan Magnite

Offered in four trims with choices of automatic and manual transmission in petrol units, the Nissan Magnite now comes with a starting price tag of Rs 5,76,500. The base XE variant along with XL, XL Turbo and XL Turbo CVT has received a price hike of Rs 5,500. All other variants of the Magnite have become Rs 9,000 dearer for the customers. The top variant Magnite XV Premium Turbo CVT that was previously available for Rs 9,89,000, now comes with a price tag of Rs 9,98,000 (all ex-showroom values)

>Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks which is presently available in 8 variants has received a price hike across its range except for the base XL 1.5 and XV 1.5 trims. The SUV still comes with a starting price of Rs 9,50,000 but for the top XV Premium 1.3 CVT Variant, the buyers will have to loosen their pocket by Rs 25,000 more now. All the other remaining five trims of the Magnite have received a uniform hike of Rs 20,000.

December 2021 proved to be a good month for Nissan as per the sales figure. The company sold a total of 3,010 units of Magnite and Kicks which was 159.71 per cent more than the figures of December 2020.

Nissan will be hoping to carry the momentum in the year and continue the rise in its sales figure.

