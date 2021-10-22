Nissan Magnite New XV Executive Variant Soon to be Launched in India - Details Here

The Nissan Magnite has been the best performing car from the Japanese automaker in India. The crossover is responsible for bringing a fresh breath of life to the company as the car has been raking in decent monthly sales volumes in recent times. Building on that popularity the company is planning to introduce a new variant of the Magnite called the XV Executive. The new variant of the subcompact crossover SUV will be positioned between the XL and XV trims and the new addition will provide more options for consumers to consider in the highly competitive subcompact SUV segment in the country.

The new XV Executive trim will get additional features over the mid-spec XL variant and is expected to be priced from Rs 6.86 lakh-8.86 lakh (ex-showroom). The new car will get silver side cladding and 16-inch alloy wheels, a height-adjustable driver's seat, 60:40 split rear seat with centre armrest with cup holders, seatback pockets and ISOFIX mounts.

Further key additions include a rear-view camera, a new 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, pre-installed Google Maps, Split Screen for video and navigation, wired/wireless Mirror Link among others. Apart from these other features on offer include a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, power-adjustable ORVMs, power windows, power boot, rear window wiper and defogger, etc. Safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and power door locks, etc.

The new XV variant, according to Autocar India will be available in two engine options – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol that delivers an output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. And a 1.0-litre turbo petrol version that puts out a stronger 100hp and 160Nm, Notably, the naturally aspirated variant is only available with a five-speed manual gearbox whereas the turbocharged unit comes with the option of either a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

Currently, the subcompact crossover is offered in five trims, XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O) trim. The Magnite rivals a host of other sub-four metres UVs such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Renault Kiger, and Tata Nexon, among others.

