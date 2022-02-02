Nissan Magnite SUV Exported to 15 Global Markets From India; Achieves 78,000 Bookings

Automaker Nissan said its compact SUV Magnite is now being exported to 15 global markets in total, following an incredibly successful first year on sale. The model, produced at the company's Chennai-based manufacturing plant, was launched in December 2020 and has since gone on to achieve 78,000 cumulative customer bookings in India alone, with a further 6,344 shipped overseas.

Following the introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the model is now also available to customers in Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

"Magnite is an exceptional car and a fantastic showcase for Nissan design and engineering, as well as the strength and expertise of Indian manufacturing. I'm excited that customers in many more markets will be able to experience Magnite," Nissan chairperson for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, Guillaume Cartier, said in a statement.

Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok noted that the compact SUV demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance and value. Nissan Motor India Private Ltd (NMIPL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Japan's Nissan Motor Co.

Offered in four trims with choices of automatic and manual transmission in petrol units, the Nissan Magnite now comes with a starting price tag of Rs 5.76 lakh. The top variant Magnite XV Premium Turbo CVT now comes with a price tag of Rs 9.98 lakh (all ex-showroom values)

Under the hood, the Magnite comes with the choice of two petrol engines. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine producing 72hp and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder,turbo-petrol unit (HRA0) that churns out 100hp and 160Nm of torque.

The Nissan Magnite was inducted in the hotly contested compact SUV segment rivalling popular offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and others.

(With inputs from PTI)

